Temple VA to host Veteran’s Day ceremony

TEMPLE, Texas- The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is set to honor our nation’s Veterans with a Veterans Day ceremony Friday, November 8, 2019, starting at 9 a.m. at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.

The ceremony will take place under the covered area behind the emergency department.

Lolita Gilmore, U.S. Army, Retired Master Sergeant, will be the keynote speaker. She will share some of her personal story as a Veteran and talk about the importance of Veterans Day.

During the program, family and friends will have the opportunity to place wreaths and flowers on the granite memorial at medical center’s Avenue of Flags to honor their Veteran whose name is on the memorial.

This ceremony will commemorate the brave men and women who have served in the American military for their dedication and courage to maintain our national security and to preserve the ideal of democracy and freedom for all peoples, both past and present.

Veterans are encouraged to wear their medals earned during military service at this and other Veterans Day ceremonies to kindle sparks of patriotism and express their pride of service. These medals may be worn on civilian clothing over the left breast.

The event is free and open to the public. The Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center is located at 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple, Texas.