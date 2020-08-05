Temple Walmart burglarized, one man arrested

Temple Police report a 38-year-old Temple man was arrested early Tuesday morning after the Temple Walmart store was broken into and several items removed.

Officers responded to the store at 3401 South 31st Street at 1:50 a.m. and learned that a man had gotten into the store and that several televisions and watches along with other items had been removed.

Police found a man later identified as Robert Lee Canady behind the store.

Police spokesman Cody Weems said that during a search incident to the arrest, officers recovered a plastic baggy containing a crystal-like substance that field-tested a presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Canady was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.