Temple Walmart employees threatened with box cutter

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Mark Allen Bates

A 49-year-old Temple man is now facing robbery charges after employees of the Temple Walmart store told police one of them was threatened with a box cutter while trying to stop him.

Police were called to the store on 31st Street Saturday and were told that a man had taken items from the store without paying for them and made the threat while fleeing.

Officers were told the man left in a silver car with no front license plate.

Officers began a search of the area and spotted the suspect vehicle near South 5th Street.

Mark Allen Bates was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bell County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events