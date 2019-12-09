Temple Walmart employees threatened with box cutter

A 49-year-old Temple man is now facing robbery charges after employees of the Temple Walmart store told police one of them was threatened with a box cutter while trying to stop him.

Police were called to the store on 31st Street Saturday and were told that a man had taken items from the store without paying for them and made the threat while fleeing.

Officers were told the man left in a silver car with no front license plate.

Officers began a search of the area and spotted the suspect vehicle near South 5th Street.

Mark Allen Bates was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bell County Jail.