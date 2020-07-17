Temple woman accused of assaulting elderly person

Temple police report a 29-year-old Temple woman has been arrested, accused of assaulting an elderly family member.

Police spokesman Chris Christoff said officers were dispatched on a reported domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of East French Avenue at 2:50 p.m. Thursday.

When they got there, they found the 67-year-old female victim who had been assaulted.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Mari-Sol Aurelia Garcia.

Christoff said she was located near Canyon Creek Drive and arrested fpr family violence, injury to the elderly.

It was also discovered that Garcia had an outstanding arrest warrant for non-payment of child support.

She was transported to the Bell County Jail.