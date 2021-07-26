Temple woman arrested following crash with child in car

Temple police report a 33-year-old woman was arrested early Monday morning following a traffic crash with a young child in her car.

Police spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said officers responded to a single vehicle crash near State Highway 317 and West Adams Avenue at 2:28 a.m. Monday.

There were no serious injuries in the crash, but officers found that the driver had a two-year-old child with her in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Roxanne Alexis Alcozer was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child and was transported to the Bell County Jail.

The child was released to a family friend.