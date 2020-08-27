Temple woman charged with two stabbings

A 48-year-old Temple woman was being held in the Bell County Jail Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in connection with an August 15th double stabbing.

Police spokesman Chris Christoff said officers were called a location on North 8th street back on Saturday August 15 on a report of a stabbing.

When they got there, they found two female victims with injuries.

Officers performed life saving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived, with both victims then being taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

In the course of the investigation, they identified Donna Renae Morgan as a suspect and a warrant was obtained for her arrest.

Officers spotted her Tuesday in the 2400 block of South 31st Street and were able to take her into custody.

She was taken to the Bell County Jail, with bond since being set at a total of $300,000.