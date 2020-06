Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

TEMPLE, Texas- A Temple woman is in stable condition after being stabbed over the weekend.

Temple Police responded to a call in the 1600 block of South 5th street in reference to a stabbing.

Investigations revealed the victim was inside her home when a man she knew entered through her window.

The suspect then stabbed the woman and fled the scene.

The woman was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center.