Temple woman pleads guilty to possession, distribution of child pornography

WACO/TEMPLE, Texas – A Temple resident has pleaded guilty to possessing and

distributing child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney John F. Bash, FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs, Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds and court records, authorities executed a federal search warrant on August 30, 2019 at the residence of 33-year-old Lydia Brynn Christensen based on information they had received concerning the contents of her cell phone.

During the search, authorities seized the phone. A search revealed the presence of numerous images and videos depicting child pornography. Also, authorities discovered numerous communications on the phone, whereby Christensen had transmitted and received child pornography.

Christensen has remained in custody since her arrest on November 7, 2019, and faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each charge. Sentencing before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Waco is scheduled for October 7, 2020.

The FBI and the Temple Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit conducted this investigation.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice