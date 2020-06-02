Live Now
Waco Police release new information about body found during search for Frankie Gonzalez
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Temple woman pleads guilty to possession, distribution of child pornography

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

WACO/TEMPLE, Texas – A Temple resident has pleaded guilty to possessing and
distributing child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney John F. Bash, FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs, Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds and court records, authorities executed a federal search warrant on August 30, 2019 at the residence of 33-year-old Lydia Brynn Christensen based on information they had received concerning the contents of her cell phone.

During the search, authorities seized the phone. A search revealed the presence of numerous images and videos depicting child pornography. Also, authorities discovered numerous communications on the phone, whereby Christensen had transmitted and received child pornography.

Christensen has remained in custody since her arrest on November 7, 2019, and faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each charge. Sentencing before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Waco is scheduled for October 7, 2020.

The FBI and the Temple Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit conducted this investigation.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44