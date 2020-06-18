Temple woman sentenced in Belton bank robbery

A 55-year-old Temple woman has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison in connection with multiple bank robberies, including one in Belton.

Delida Mindieta admitted ato robbing the BBVA Compass Bank on East Central Avenue on April 22, 2019.

She also admitted to robbing the Wells Fargo Bank located on University Oaks Boulevard in Round Rock, TX, on April 22, 2019, the Texas Champion Bank located on West Oaklawn Road in Pleasanton, TX, on April 25, 2019 and the Wells Fargo Bank in Edna, TX, on April 30, 2019.

In addition to her sentence she was ordered to pay $8121 in restitution to three separate banks and will also have three years of supervised release following completion of her prison sentence.

Mindieta and 25-year-old Alfredo Gonzales, Jr. were arrested in connection with the bank robberies in Belton and Round Rock, while Mindieta was listed as a suspect in the robbery in Edna at the time