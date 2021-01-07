Temple woman tracked down in Belton robbery case

A 25-year-old Temple woman has been arrested in Montgomery County and brought back to face charges in connection with a robbery incident with shots fired in Belton.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies made the arrest of Katelynn Mariah Penning December 29 and she was brought back to Bell County and booked into the county jail Wednesday on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Belton Police Department spokesperson Candice Griffin said it was back on December 2 that officers were called to a shooting disturbance in the 700 block of East Avenue D.

They were able to determine that a woman had attempted a robbery and had fled prior to their arrival.

The Belton Criminal Investigations Division determined the identity of the suspect and had obtained the warrant for Penning.

After she was brought back and booked in, her bond was set at $150,000.