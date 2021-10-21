Temple’s Fall-Tacular coming to Jackson Park this weekend

TEMPLE, Texas – Looking for a Fall-Tacular family activity to do this weekend? Look no further!

Temple is hosting a free family event this Saturday from noon until 3:00 p.m. at Jackson Park. The Fall-Tacular will have free food, candy, bounce houses, live music, pumpkin painting and many more fun activities!

The public is urged to dress in their Halloween costumes. Visitors can also join the Neighborhood Planning Team and share ideas for the Jackson Park Neighborhood planning as a part of the Love Where You Live Initiative.

Source: City of Temple