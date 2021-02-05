Temporary COVID-19 test site coming to Killeen Special Events Center

KILLEEN, Texas – A temporary COVID-19 state testing site will be at the Killeen Special Events Center, located at 3301 S. WS Young Drive, this Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Registration opens two days prior to the testing date, and must be completed in advance at http://bit.ly/februaryCOVIDtesting. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.

Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles and a mouth swab is collected. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 72 hours.

While testing does not require individuals to be symptomatic, COVID-19 symptoms may include:

• Fever and/or chills

• Cough (dry or productive)

• Fatigue

• Body aches/muscle or joint pain

• Shortness of breath

• Sore throat

• Headaches

• Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

• Nasal congestion

• Loss of taste and/or smell

All individuals at the mobile testing site must wear a mask – including patients, passengers, and personnel.

Mobile testing is a program of the State of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services. The City of Killeen is providing local support to this effort.