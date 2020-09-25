Temporary COVID-19 test site coming to Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – A temporary COVID-19 state testing site will be in Killeen from September 28 through October 10.

It will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, located at 3301 S. WS Young Drive. Tests are free, and registration is open now.

Registration is required and can be completed in advance or on site at www.gogettested.com. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.

Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles. A mouth swab is collected, so please no eating or drinking at least 15 minutes prior to testing. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 96 hours.

While testing does not require individuals to be symptomatic, COVID-19 symptoms may include:

Fever and/or chills

Cough (dry or productive)

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste and/or smell

All individuals at the mobile testing site must wear a mask including patients, passengers and personnel.

Mobile testing is a program of the State of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services. The City of Killeen is providing local support to this effort.

