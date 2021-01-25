Temporary COVID-19 test site in Killeen through January 26th

KILLEEN, Texas – A temporary COVID-19 state testing site will be at the Killeen Special Events Center, located at 3301 S. WS Young Drive, through January 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Registration must be completed in advance at http://honumg.info/KilleenEvents. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.

Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles and a nasal swab is collected. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 72 hours.

While testing does not require individuals to be symptomatic, COVID-19 symptoms may include:

Fever and/or chills

Cough (dry or productive)

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste and/or smell

All individuals at the mobile testing site must wear a mask including patients, passengers and personnel.

Mobile testing is a program of the State of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services. The City of Killeen is providing local support to this effort.

