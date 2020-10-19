Temporary COVID-19 test site offered in downtown Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – A temporary COVID-19 state testing site has been established at the Downtown Killeen Arts & Activities Center, located at 711 N. 4th Street.

The site will be open from October 19 through October 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on October 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Registration can be completed in advance, or on site at www.gogettested.com. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.

Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles. A mouth swab is collected, so there should be no eating or drinking for at least 15 minutes prior to testing. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 96 hours.

While testing does not require individuals to be symptomatic, COVID-19 symptoms may include:

• Fever and/or chills
• Cough (dry or productive)
• Fatigue
• Body aches/muscle or joint pain
• Shortness of breath
• Sore throat
• Headaches
• Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
• Nasal congestion
• Loss of taste and/or smell

All individuals at the mobile testing site must wear a mask including patients, passengers and personnel.

Mobile testing is a program of the State of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services. The City of Killeen is providing local support to this effort.

Source: City of Killeen

