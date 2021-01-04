Temporary COVID-19 testing available in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – A temporary COVID-19 state testing site will be set up at the Killeen Special Events Center, located at 3301 S. WS Young Drive, on January 4th and 5th from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Registration is open now, and must be completed in advance at http://honumg.info/KilleenEvents. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.

Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles and a nasal swab is collected. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 72 hours.

While testing does not require individuals to be symptomatic, COVID-19 symptoms may include:

• Fever and/or chills
• Cough (dry or productive)
• Fatigue
• Body aches/muscle or joint pain
• Shortness of breath
• Sore throat
• Headaches
• Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
• Nasal congestion
• Loss of taste and/or smell

All individuals at the mobile testing site must wear a mask including patients, passengers and personnel.

Source: City of Killeen

