Temporary public water system changes coming to Temple

TEMPLE, Texas- The City of Temple will be making changes to the city’s water system starting February 1st.

In order to help improve overall water quality, the City of Temple’s public water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine.

Water customers may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion, but the water will remain safe to drink.



Public water systems are required to properly disinfect their water and maintain an adequate disinfectant residual in the distribution system.

The change will continue through February 28th.

The City of Temple will convert back to using chloramine in March, and any water changes experienced by residents should return to normal.

Customers who have questions about the temporary disinfection change should contact the City of Temple’s Public Works Department at 254-298-5621 or the Water Treatment Plant at 254-298-5940