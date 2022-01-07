AUSTIN / MART, Texas – The Texas Juvenile Justice Department has provided the following update related to COVID-19.

Ten employees at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours.

This comes after the Texas Juvenile Justice Department announced in December that 68 cases were active across its facilities (37 youth and 31 staff).

For more information about the agency’s response to COVID-19, including cumulative case counts and timelines, you can visit the TJJD website.

Source: Texas Juvenile Justice Department