Ten year old pageant queen gives back to the community

COPPERAS COVE, Tx – When Hayley isn’t taking part in beauty pageants this ten year old likes to give back to her community.

“What I do in a day is a lot to process and I just love to volunteering so much and I’m so glad that I have the opportunity to make that a part of my everyday agenda,” says Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador, Hayley Sawyer.

Hayley has put in over one thousand volunteer hours in the Copperas Cove community this year.

“The collection drives for socks, pillows and many other things and I have helped paint the soups kitchen fence as well as paint and power wash the Cove house building for families of homeless to reside in.” Hayley says.

Hayley’s mother and beauty pageant mentor inspired her to give back to the community.

“I love helping those who are in need and I always see homeless people on the streets everyday and I just believe that is horrible and that they should have the right to have a home or at least somewhere to sleep with warmth and food to eat.” Hayley says.

With the help of Operation Stand Down Central Texas, Hayley made it possible for nearly 500 homeless veterans to receive blankets this holiday season.

“To participate in those events it just really makes me feel amazing because even the small little things help.” says Hayley.

Operation Stand Down Central Texas accepts donations throughout the year. The organization accepts these donations:

• Adult size backpacks

• Adult size sleeping bags

• New small bath towels and washcloths

• Walking/Tennis shoes for men (sizes 8-13) and women (sizes 7-11)

• Non-perishable snacks (crackers, nuts, jerky, pull tab meats)

• Reading glasses (all levels of magnification)

• Winter hats, gloves, and coats for men and women, all sizes

• Jeans for men and women, all sizes

• Comfortable clothing for men and women, all sizes

• New underwear for men and women, all sizes

• New sports braziers for women

• Belts for men and women, all sizes

• New crewneck or tank top undershirts for men

• Personal Items (full size, no travel sizes): shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, body lotion, toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, foot powder, bug repellent, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, Chapstick, eye drops, small baby wipes, Q-tips, nail clippers, nail brush, emery board