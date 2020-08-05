Tents to go up on Baylor campus as preps are made for fall semester

Several large tents are going up on the Baylor University campus as part of the preparation for a safe student experience during the pandemic.

In a letter to Baylor students, faculty, staff and parents, Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone outlined how dining and some other activities will take place.

She said more than 43,000 square feet of usable space for students will be added with the installation of 16 premium, fully equipped tent structures.

There are also plans for cleaning and sanitizing across the campus.

Dr Livingstone said that while these precautionary measures are important and take tremendous amounts of planning through external partnerships, they are small pieces of a larger, layered strategy to safely resume on-campus teaching, learning and residential life for the full duration of the fall 2020 semester.

She said working within the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other state and local health agencies, Baylor’s reopening plan for the campus dining halls and dining services will prioritize students’ health and peace of mind, while offering convenient and quality meal options regardless of where they choose to dine.

She noted that all campus dining options will be offered for the fall semester, including dining halls, retail eateries, convenience stores and coffee shops.

All Baylor Dining locations also will be cashless beginning this fall, with on-campus dining locations accepting Dining Dollars, Apple Pay, Google Pay and all card types, except for American Express.

Other enhancements to dining operations include:

•Meal plans that offer flexibility by adding pick-up locations, continuing the Dining Dollars programs and adding incentives;

•Retail convenience and portability with a focus on making the dining process easier, faster and touchless, including expanded grocery items, grab-and-go meals, expanding the convenience store offerings, such as the Provisions on Demand (POD) at Penland Crossroads, and meal kits;

•Technology solutions with accelerated deployment of mobile ordering, cashless and contactless payments, and an overhaul of the Campus Dish online site to maximize connectivity and convenience for our students;

•Social distancing strategies that include appropriate signage and floor graphics, intentional line management efforts, reconfigurations of the dining areas, disinfection of the entire dining facility between service times and increasing the frequency and focus of the sanitization of high-touch areas;

•Service style adjustments that include the elimination of self-serve and exposed foods to reduce the chance of cross-contamination, adjustments to menus to help increase the speed of service and the conversion to disposable, carry-out and to-go packaging options; and

•Employee safety measures including the required use of face coverings, temperature checks, mandatory handwashing every 20 minutes, daily wellness checks regarding symptoms, exposure or international travel and stringent safety requirements for all vendors to gain and maintain approval to supply our campus with products.

Additional menu modifications and service area adjustments are some of the simplest but most effective ways to mitigate risks to students and guests in the residential dining areas. Changes to these experiences include:

•Full service at all stations, with Baylor Dining employees serving food to students, including the salad bar, desserts and other stations;

•Wrapped and sanitized silverware that will be handed to students;

•Plexi-glass barriers at cashier stands and points of interaction;

•Reduced and adjusted dining area seating to allow for social distancing and to meet occupancy limitations;

•Floor stickers and signage to help reduce congestion points and to control the flow of students through entries, serving lines, dining areas and exits;

•Increased hand sanitization stations throughout the dining locations;

•Contactless swiping solutions that eliminate both a congestion point and a high-touch area; and

•Increased square footage through tent structures erected across campus to allow for adequate social distancing, as described in yesterday’s email.

On-campus national retail eateries, such as Chick-fil-A, Which Wich and Starbucks, will continue to offer full-service meal options, with the brand-specific guidelines implemented along with Baylor Dining standards. In areas where there may be a discrepancy in safety guidelines, the higher standard will be required.

All Baylor students still have access to a free, on-campus dietitian through Baylor Dining, with the dietitian services offered virtually. Services include counseling, consultations, dining hall tours, questions about any nutrition concerns or food allergies, workshops and nutrition events.