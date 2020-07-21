Terrorist threats against a Police Officer leaves one woman behind bars

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police report arresting one woman for allegedly making terroristic threats.

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, officers with the Killeen Police Department were working a crime scene in the 4800 block of Rancier Avenue, when several citizens arrived to observe and began to heckle the officers.

Video on Facebook shows one individual in the crowd making threatening comments in public towards the Killeen Police Department, police officers, and their families.

The suspect was also seen on video threatening a nearby officer by threatening to set the officer and his patrol unit on fire.

The Criminal Investigation Division was able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Sharon Yvonne Spriggs.

It was determined that Spriggs was in Florida and detectives requested the assistance of the United States Marshals Service-Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The USMS-Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Spriggs without incident at 1445 South Congress Avenue in Delray Beach, FL.

Spriggs is currently in the Palm Beach County Jail awaiting extradition.

She has been arrested and charged with Terroristic Threat to a Peace Officer.