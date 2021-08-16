Testing underway for new Automated Installation Entry system at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Fort Hood DES Law Enforcement Division has started testing the new Automated Installation Entry system at all Access Control Points (ACPs).

Guards will be scanning DoD ID Cards and passes with new handheld scanners during all traffic times to register customers into the new system. This process is expected to take approximately five seconds per scan during the in-lane registration process.

Delays should be expected during peak traffic times, and customers should plan accordingly.