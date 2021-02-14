Texans asked to conserve electricity through the snow storm

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking everyone in Texas to conserve their electricity use from now until Tuesday, Feb. 16th.

ERCOT says the state is currently experiencing record-breaking electric demand due to the extreme cold temperatures and higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies available to generating units.

Here are some ideas from ERCOT to help conserve electricity:

Turn down thermostats to 68-degrees.

Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

