‘Texans Helping Others’ gives out toys, meals to local families

HEWITT, Texas: An organization started by local veterans called “Texans Helping Others” hosted 15 families in need at the Hewitt VFW Post 6008 providing pizza, boxed meals and toys for children.

“We needed to do something for the families and the kids,” member Vernon Allen said. “The kids are the most important thing that we have going now in the first place.”

Members of Texans Helping Others noticed more families needing help this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID took a toll on a lot of us so some of these parents don’t have jobs,” Sandy Shofner said. “We want to make sure that we had food to take care of them through the Christmas holidays and toys for these children.”

The organization first started holding events in April, when they brought food trucks to truck stops so long haul drivers could have a hot meal since restaurants were closed.

After feeding almost 1,600 truckers in the spring, they carried on their service into the holiday season.

“The holiday season is about the time of giving,” Shofner said. “We wanted to make sure that we could give back for all the blessings that we’ve had over the years and we just think it’s a great cause to give back.”

As the families left, the members of Texans Helping Others handed out even more food, giving away 150 meals to get through the festive weeks ahead.

Even with ecstatic children and grateful parents, it was the folks from Texans Helping Others that were the happiest.

It thrills me to just keep pouring toys out there and letting these children fill their bags,” Shofner said. “We’re telling them to fill ’em to the top, take ’em all if you want them, we’re feeding them, we’re giving them boxes of food to take home, so it’s an exciting time for us.”

The group vows to keep helping the community even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.