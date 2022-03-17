COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Significant fire activity is forecast for Thursday, due to extremely critical fire weather conditions along and west of the Interstate 35 corridor.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says these areas include the Gainesville, Fort Worth, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Austin, San Antonio and Del Rio regions.

High winds with low humidity moving across dry grass fuel could result in wildfires highly resistant to control. Evacuations have been common under these conditions.

This is likely to lead to a Southern Plains Wildfire Outbreak. This rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon is similar to Santa Ana winds – and can impact parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Texans are encouraged to make evacuation preparations in advance of the expected wildfire activity this weekend.

Prepare multiple evacuation routes in case one is compromised by heavy smoke.

Assemble a go-kit that can be grabbed easily and includes the following items: Supplies for both people and pets. Assemble a go-kit that can be grabbed easily and includes the following items: Prescription medications or other necessary medical equipment. Papers and important documents such as insurance and identification documents. Personal needs including food, water, clothing, money and a first aid kit. Priceless items such as photos, family heirlooms and any other irreplaceable or valuable items.

Listen to local officials and, if necessary, evacuate early to get yourself out of harm’s way.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is urging the public to “stay wildfire aware.” If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property.