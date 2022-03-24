BRYAN, Texas – One of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders is back in custody.

43-year-old ChaCha Mitchell Jackson, of Somerville, was arrested at a Bryan apartment complex by DPS Special Agents, the Bryan Police Department and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson had been wanted since May 2021, when the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for her arrest for failure to register as a sex offender. In July 2021, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for Jackson’s arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

Jackson was convicted in 2013 of sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 14-year-old boy, and was sentenced to two years in a TDCJ prison. She was convicted in 2016 of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, and was sentenced to three years in a TDCJ prison. Jackson was convicted of injury to a child in 2017, and was sentenced to another three years in a TDCJ prison. She was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on March 2.

For more information on her arrest, you can view her captured bulletin.