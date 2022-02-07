With no sign of the pandemic coming to an end, the Texas American Federation of Teachers (Texas AFT) says educators in our state are being stretched too thin, and many are ready to leave teaching behind.

The union says its up to our state leadership to fix the problem.

“A lot of teachers, myself included just don’t feel safe,” said Shana Pawlowski, 5th grade math teacher for New Caney ISD.

Out of 3,800 school employees surveyed in the state of Texas, 66% say they have considered leaving their jobs in the past year.

“More and more teachers and school staff being driven out of their jobs by concerns of their safety, work loads that keep increasing, paychecks that stay stagnant or more frequently a combination of those things,” said Zeph Capo, President of Texas AFT.

Texas AFT says our education system is in a crisis.

“These aren’t folks who hate what they do, they want to stay, they chose these jobs because they care deeply about our kids and our schools and our communities, but they feel like they’ve got no other choice,” said Capo.

Those educators were also asked, what would make them stay. The top answers were higher pay, a decreased workload and workplace safety improvements.

“We are just trying to do our best, but it’s hard to be your best when you are worried about the safety of your family and your students,” said Pawlowski.

Right now, an executive order from Governor Greg Abbott prohibits mask mandates by local governments including school districts.

“Clearly, at the height of this omicron variant rolling around was not the time to stop that mask mandate,” said Capo.

They say, it all boils down to being treated with respect.

“This isn’t a new problem, it didn’t come in with COVID, this pandemic has just shown a light into the issues that have been festering for years including the lack of respect for our schools and their employees from the Governors mansion to the legislature,” said Capo.

FOX 44 News reached out to several school districts in Central Texas as well as the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for comment. Check back here for statements.