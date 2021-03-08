Texas AG announces new investigation tied to the Ice Storm

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) Monday to Intercontinental Gas Exchange because of price increases during the February Ice Storm.

Paxton has already filed a state lawsuit against Griddy, claiming the company violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act during the winter storm.

The Texas Attorney General says as more information comes in about massive price increases, more investigations will be launched.

“Hardworking Texans who pulled together to get their communities through this disaster deserve transparency and justice,” Paxton said, “These massive price increases impacted businesses and consumers alike and will have long term effects on Texas.”

You can read the full Civil Investigative Demand here:

Paxton’s office issued another 12 CIDs to power companies in the past two week related to power outages, emergency plans, energy pricing, and more.