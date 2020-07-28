Texas AG issues legal guidance on school reopenings

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes comments during a news conference in Dallas (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

AUSTIN, Texas- Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, has issued guidance on the reopening of local schools for the upcoming school year.

AG Paxton says while playing an important role in protecting the health of school children and employees, local health authorities may not issue sweeping orders closing schools for the sole purpose of preventing future COVID-19 infections.

The Attorney General says the health districts role is limited by statute to addressing specific, actual outbreaks of disease, and school officials, both public and private, are the appropriate ones to decide whether, when, and how to open school.  

