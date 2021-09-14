Texas AG Ken Paxton sues local school districts over mask mandates

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has made good on his threat to file lawsuits against school districts that instituted mask mandates.

His office filed a lawsuit Monday afternoon against Waco ISD, Midway ISD, McGregor ISD, and La Vega ISD, saying they all deliberately violated state law. Specifically, Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order #38, which banned mask mandates.

The lawsuit states that the Texas Legislature made the governor the leader of the state’s response to and recovery from a statewide emergency, not local leaders like county judges, city mayors or school superintendents.

FOX 44 News has reached out to the superintendents of the school districts for comment, but they have not responded at this time.

When AG Paxton first made his threat, Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon released the following statement:

“Governor Abbott, Attorney General Paxton and Commissioner Morath need to get their stories straight. The state told a court in Dallas that neither the governor nor the attorney general would be enforcing the mask provisions of the governor’s executive order. The Texas Education Agency told school districts that the mask provisions wouldn’t be enforced while litigation was going. Now, the attorney general is making threats on Facebook.

“I’m not interested in politics. I’m focused on taking care of kids, and that includes doing what we can as a school district to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in our schools and other facilities. We’ll continue to consult with medical experts and monitor both public health and legal developments. For now, though, we will also continue to require masks inside all Waco ISD buildings.”

Dr. Susan Kincannon/WISD Superintendent