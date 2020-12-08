Texas AG sues four states over their election laws

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is taking Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to the U.S. Supreme Court over their state election laws.

In a press release, Paxton stated the four battleground states exploited fears of COVID-19 to enact last-minute changes to their state election laws. He says that allowed the states to flood their people with ‘unlawful’ ballot applications and ballots while ignoring statutory requirements.

“Their failure to abide by the rule of law casts a dark shadow of doubt over the outcome of the entire election. We now ask that the Supreme Court step in to correct this egregious error,” Paxton states in the release. “Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election.”

You can read the entire filing by clicking on this link.

In the lawsuit, Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the electors from the four states and order the legislators from the states to appoint their own without relying on the 2020 election results.

The Trump Campaign has filed dozens of lawsuits since former Vice President Joe Biden became the projected president-elect. The campaign has only won one of those cases so far.