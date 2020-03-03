Texas A&M asks study abroad students to self-isolate

Texas A&M University is setting the record straight about what it is asking from students returning from study abroad programs.

According to a university spokesperson, students are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days after coming back to Texas. The spokesperson made it clear that this is not required.

There have been allegations that some students were quarantined, but A&M tells FOX44 News that there are no students quarantined.

The university says there are 66 students who are relocating to College Station after self-isolating for 14 days. They will complete their course work there.

For more information about how the university is handling the coronavirus situation, click on this link.