Texas A&M becomes smoke-free, tobacco-free on January 1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M University will become a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus effective January 1, 2020, as announced by President Michael K. Young.

This initiative is in compliance with recommendations and requests from The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

The announcement reflects efforts concerning the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff and visitors on the Texas A&M campus and across the United States. Currently, more than 480,000 people die each year from smoking. Statistics show almost all of them started smoking before the age of 26.

On October 1, the A&M System instituted a ban on vaping and e-cigarettes across all 11 universities and eight state agencies within the system.

The January 1 policy additionally bans cigarettes, cigars, pipes, hookahs and water pipes, Bidis, Kreteks, smokeless tobacco including chew and snuff, and other nicotine and/or tobacco delivery products.

This ban includes all Texas A&M University campuses – including main campus and all College Station locations, all Health Science Center sites, the branch campuses at Galveston and Qatar, the Higher Education Center at McAllen and other university sites.

Source: Texas A&M University