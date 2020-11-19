Texas A&M being used for making COVID vaccines

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas will play a vital role in manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines when they are ready.

Two pharmaceutical companies will use Texas A&M facilities to make millions of doses.

Right now down at the college, there is around-the-clock work happening to get facilities ready to roll out vaccines.

Dr. Jay Treat is the Director of the C-Adam program at Texas A&M, and says they are working with both Novavax and Sanofi, and their vaccines. The Fujifilm Texas A&M Innovation Center facility is contracted with the federal government through Operation Warp Speedm with a $265 million order and investment.

“What we’re doing here is producing what is called the ‘antigen.’ The particle that actually helps create the immune process. It would be purified and built into a bulk,” Dr. Treat says.

It will then be sent to the fill-finish facility, where another component will be added and put into doses – then to the population.

They have been preparing the facilities since July – the only one manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

They should be set and ready to begin the processes for mass production by early January of next year. The production will start there, even if these particular vaccines are still awaiting FDA approval in January.

“We’re ramping up to make product well before it necessarily gets approval. We will have material that we made and sent to be formulated and filled at the fill/finish site, sitting there in inventory before you get final government clearance to do this,” Dr. Treat says.

Once the approval is there, it can almost immediately start making its way into the population, and won’t have to wait for production.