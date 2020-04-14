Closings
Texas A&M, Blinn College to receive $54M in federal grants for coronavirus response

Local News
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Texas A&M University and Blinn College will receive a total of $53,958,354 in federal grants to respond to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced.  

The grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act, which Sen. Cornyn supported in the Senate last month. 

At least 50 percent of each grant must go towards providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, and the CARES Act allows each institution discretion in how to award this assistance to its students.

“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education – even if that means taking classes online.”

In total, Texas institutions of higher education were awarded more than $1 billion of the $14 billion available.

SchoolTotal AidStudent Aid Portion
Texas A&M University$39,816,443$19,908,222
Blinn College$14,141,911$7,070,956

Sen. Cornyn’s website has additional resources for Texans during the coronavirus outbreak here.

Source: Office of John Cornyn

