Texas A&M Central Texas Police Officer arrested on stalking charge

A former Texas A&M University-Central Texas police officer is in the Bell County jail, accused of stalking a student.

Killeen Police say U.S. Marshals arrested Jason Luis Nelson on Tuesday, Oct. 13th. His bail is set at $105,000.

Killeen Police say this is in connection with the June arrest of Kempner Police Chief Charles Edward Rodriguez, who faces allegations he failed to report certain crimes.

KPD says officers received information in March that while serving as the police chief at Texas A&M-Central Texas, Rodriguiz failed to report complaints made by a student against a school employee.

Rodriguez reportedly turned himself in to the Killeen City Jail on June 2nd and his bond was set at $2,000.