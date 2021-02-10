Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, Texas State Technical College partner for new undergraduate program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) and Texas State Technical College (TSTC) are partnering to offer a new program, Bachelor’s+, to Texas A&M Engineering undergraduate students beginning in summer 2021.

Students can enroll in cybersecurity, welding, robotics or architectural and mechanical drafting programs and will spend nine weeks obtaining applied skills in hands-on professional education provided by TSTC. There will be virtual and face-to-face opportunities across the state.

Recognizing the importance and potential impact of the Bachelor’s+ program, John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, and Mike Reeser, chancellor of TSTC, are providing $1,000 scholarships to 200 students who enroll in the program in its first year. The scholarship covers half of the enrollment fee.

TSTC is also offering a limited amount of free housing for students who enroll in courses on the Harlingen, Marshall, Sweetwater or Waco campuses.

Source: Texas A&M University College of Engineering