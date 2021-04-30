Texas A&M has a new Reveille

Texas A&M welcomed Reveille X today, the new mascot for the university.

Reveille is a sable-and-white American Rough Coat Collie, and was donated to A&M by Juell Collies in Topeka, Kansas. The breeder also provided the university with Reveille VII.

The new mascot spent the last three months training with Reveille IX, learning the ins and outs of being the mascot for a school with 70,000 students.

Mascot Corporal Lucas Scroggins, an engineering major from Little Elm, Texas, will care for Reveille X.

They’ll have a full schedule. Not only does Reveille serve as the highest-ranking member of the Corps of Cadets, she also goes to classes with her handler, attends football games and makes many appearances at charitable and promotional events on- and off-campus.

According to Texas A&M, the Reveille tradition started in 1931 when a group of cadets adopted a dog they found along Highway 6. She got the name Reveille because she barked when the bugler woke up cadets each morning.