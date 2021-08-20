Texas A&M head basketball coach suspended for NCAA recruiting violations

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams watches the action in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Texas A&M and the NCAA announced Friday that a settlement has been reached on violations to recruiting rules by the university’s men’s basketball program between April 2019 and June 2020.

According to the NCAA, A&M’s head basketball coach Buzz Williams had impermissible contact with a prospect during an evaluation period.

Also, the NCAA says an assistant coach violated NCAA rules when he observed a prospect participating in an open gym during an unofficial visit and later conducted two 45-minute tryouts with that prospect, during which he provided coaching instruction.

The university, head coach, and enforcement staff agreed with the NCAA that Coach Williams allowed six noncoaching staff members to participate in on-court activities and engage in skills instruction, exceeding NCAA countable coaches by three.

Because of these infractions, the NCAA says Coach Williams will be suspended for two regular-season games.

The other penalties include:

Two years of probation.

A $5,000 fine.

A reduction in men’s basketball official visits for the 2021-22 academic year by five.

A suspension of unofficial visits during the first three Southeastern Conference men’s basketball games during the 2021-22 academic year.

A reduction in men’s basketball recruiting days by 5% (7 days out of 130) during the 2021-22 academic year.

In a statement, Texas A&M Athletics and the men’s basketball program said it is pleased to have this matter concluded. The programs support Coach Williams and will continue to move forward in a positive direction.

You can read the full NCAA report here.