Texas A&M National Guard students report for duty to support COVID-19 relief efforts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Students at Texas A&M who are a part of the National Guard and Reserve will be deployed to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

More than 20 Texas A&M University students are reporting for duty to support the COVID-19 relief efforts across the country. Texas A&M is responding by providing the required academic and financial accommodations to these students.

To provide full-time support to other military units and first responders, these students may need to withdraw from all coursework and be expected to pack up and relocate to another part of the state or country. This creates numerous challenges, such as paying back student loans and postponing graduation. In addition, not being able to stay home may cause increased risk for exposure to coronavirus.

The Veterans Resource and Support Center (VRSC) in the Division of Student Affairs has assembled a working group at Texas A&M comprised of representatives from 13 campus departments that stay abreast of relief effort activation information, maintain activation numbers, and continuously evaluate how Texas A&M can best support and assist students throughout activation.

Source: Texas A&M University