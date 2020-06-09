Texas A&M president announces face-covering policy effective June 15

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Starting next week, it will be mandatory to wear face masks at the Texas A&M University.

President Michael K. Young sent out the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“Dear Aggie Faculty, Staff, Students and Visitors,

“As announced, we are in full execution mode this summer to return in the fall. Committees, including one on face-coverings, have been hard at work to help make this possible. I am announcing a face-covering policy, effective Monday, June 15.

Face coverings (cloth face covering, surgical mask, etc.) must be worn by all individuals (faculty, staff, students and visitors) on Texas A&M University campuses in the following areas:

  • Indoor public areas on campus, except where marked, even if you are alone. This includes all non-private office or residential spaces, such as: lobbies, restrooms, classrooms, teaching and research laboratories, common spaces in residence halls, conference rooms, and break rooms;
  • Outdoor spaces where six feet or more of physical distancing is difficult to reliably maintain;
  • We recommend individuals have at least three face coverings available to use throughout the week in order to begin each day with a new or cleaned face covering;
  • Exceptions to the policy will be granted on a case-by-case basis as outlined in the policy and FAQs.

“Please take time to review the face-covering requirements policy and FAQs. If, after reviewing these documents, you have additional questions, then email questions to facecovering@tamu.edu.

“Thank you for your vital role in adhering to this policy during these unusual times. Take care of each other and those most vulnerable, Aggies!”

Source: Texas A&M University

