Texas A&M president announces Task Force on Race Relations, Commission on Historic Representations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M has announced the formation of two new groups in the wake of current events.

President Michael K. Young released a statement Wednesday, stating he met with Chancellor John Sharp to discuss continued racism on the Texas A&M campus. Topics discussed included posts on social media, as well as emails shared by current and former students about their experiences of racism during their time at Texas A&M.

Young and Sharp also discussed the presence of the statue of Lawrence Sullivan Ross, former president of A&M and member of the Confederacy. They spoke about how to address the historical context of its presence and its symbolism to the campus community.

Effective Wednesday, Young announced the following groups, each to include current and former students, faculty, staff and relevant subject matter experts:

A Task Force on Race Relations . The remit of this group is to better address racist behavior, from prevention to bystander intervention to all available sanctions, and campus climate.

. The remit of this group is to better address racist behavior, from prevention to bystander intervention to all available sanctions, and campus climate. A Commission on Historic Representations. This Commission will review representations – to include statues, monuments, buildings and similar representations – in name, placement and historical context on our campus and suggest appropriate courses of action with respect to each of them. This group will be asked to begin with making a recommendation on the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue in the near future.

According to Young, this Task Force and the Commission complement specific actions announced in recent days to create meaningful change. Both groups will bring a wide range of perspectives through their experience and expertise. In the coming days we will announce membership and process.

Young said in Wednesday’s statement that “it is time for a unified approach on how we address the representation of people who contributed to Texas A&M throughout our history and how we want to shape the expectations and behavior of our community to stand firmly against racism.”

For more information, you can read Young’s full statement here.

Source: Texas A&M University