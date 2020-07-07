Texas A&M president speaks on new federal guidance on international students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued new guidance Monday – prohibiting international students from returning to or remaining in the U.S. this fall if the universities they attend are all online.

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young said in a statement Tuesday that as the university understands the regulation, it does not currently apply to international students enrolled or to be enrolled in universities such as Texas A&M – where 50 percent of classes will be in-person and fully available to international students as to all students. Students can consult the Texas A&M International Student Services website for the latest information and/or requests for information.

Young went on to say: “We support today’s statement issued by the Association of American Universities (AAU) opposing the new policy, which could have a devastating impact on international students, as well as on our university campuses and communities in which these Aggies work and live. I sincerely hope that the guidance will be rescinded in light of the AAU statement and other similar reactions. During a global pandemic, we must pull together to continue our educational mission not only at Texas A&M but across our nation.”

Source: Texas A&M University