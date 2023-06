PALO ALTO, CA (FOX 44) — The Aggies are moving on to the Stanford Regional Championship in the NCAA Baseball Tournament after overcoming a three-run deficit to defeat the eighth seed Stanford Cardinal, 8-5.

The Fightin' Texas Aggies will play for a regional title👍@BrookshireBros x #GigEm pic.twitter.com/ooz5HBJhrj — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 4, 2023

The Aggies are now set to play for a regional title with two chances against the winner of the losers bracket between Stanford and Cal State Fullerton beginning on Sunday, June 4th at 8:00 p.m. CT.