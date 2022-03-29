BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – U.S. News and World Report has released its 2023 rankings of the nation’s best graduate schools, and Texas A&M saw substantial gains.

The College of Engineering is in the top ten for the first time, the Law School ranks No. 2 in the state, Vet Med is first in Texas, while Bush School and College of Education & Human Development have risen five and seven places, respectively.

The College of Engineering ranks No. 10 overall – while within engineering, industrial ranks at No. 12; aerospace at No. 8; agricultural No. 7; nuclear No. 3; and petroleum at No. 2.

“Our faculty and researchers work every day to make the College of Engineering one of the best in the nation,” said John E. Hurtado, interim vice chancellor and dean of the College of Engineering. “These latest rankings from U.S. News, putting the college in the top ten overall for the first time ever, show that the rest of the country is catching on to what Aggies already know – that Texas A&M provides a world-class engineering education.”

Over the past four years, the School of Law in Fort Worth has risen 34 places – from No. 80 in the 2019 edition to No. 46 in the current edition – making it the second highest-ranked law school in Texas. Notably within the law school, dispute resolution ranks at No. 4 (first in Texas) and intellectual property law at No. 6 (tied for first in Texas).

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said the School of Law’s rapid advancement is remarkable.

“When we acquired the law school, we were hopeful about what the future would hold,” Sharp said. “In the years since, we have succeeded beyond even my wildest expectations. But we’re still just getting started.”

School of Law Dean Robert Ahdieh credits the vision of Chancellor Sharp and other leaders of the System and Texas A&M University for the striking accomplishments.

“The law school’s progress to date – and the yet further achievements that lie ahead – could not have been accomplished without Texas A&M University’s distinctly bold vision, and associated commitment and support, to building a top-tier law school,” Ahdieh said. “A&M didn’t just want a law school, but a great one. I could not be more proud of our students, not only for their academic achievements, but for who they are as people. Their character is what makes them such great hires in the legal marketplace.”

Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks said the recognition reinforces the university’s role in the state.

“While rankings don’t always measure the things we find most important, I am pleased to see Texas A&M continue to rise nationally across so many disciplines,” said Banks. “I am especially proud of the law school rising so dramatically in just four years.”



The College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences moved up three places since the last ranking, placing at No. 4 overall and first in Texas.

In the College of Science, A&M’s Department of Chemistry moved up 21 places to No. 21, with its inorganic chemistry program ranking at No. 5, and statistics moving up seven spots to No. 13.

Since last year’s ranking, the Bush School of Government and Public Service has moved up five spots to No. 23 in public affairs; its homeland security program is ranked No. 6.

The College of Education moved up seven spots to No. 32 – with educational psychology at No. 22 and elementary teacher education at No. 21.

You can view the full rankings from U.S. News & World Report.