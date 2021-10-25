Texas A&M staff member arrested, charged with animal cruelty

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A Texas A&M staff member is charged with animal cruelty.

44-year-old Dr. Ashlee Elane Watts is an equine veterinarian with the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. She was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Monday, and is charged with Cruelty to Livestock Animals Physical Abuse. The Brazos County Jail log states the incident happened in December 2019.

College Station Attorney Jim James states his client Ashlee was trying to save a horse’s life. He says in a statement sent to FOX 44:

“Dr. Ashlee Watts is a respected equine veterinarian who has gained nationwide respect for her care and treatment of horses. She has been at Cornell and most recently at Texas A&M as an orthopedic surgeon and associate professor. This indictment stems from her efforts to save the life of a horse who was referred to her in critical condition. Dr. Watts was never given notice of the grand jury meetings nor given a chance to tell the grand jury her side of the story. It is our belief that no law enforcement agency from Brazos County participated in the presentation of the grand jury. I am proud to represent Dr. Watts.” – College Station Attorney Jim James

FOX 44 has reached out to Texas A&M, but has not heard back. We will have more information as it becomes available.

Sources: Brazos County Jail, Attorney Jim James