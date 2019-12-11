Texas A&M student wins $50,000 for TV lights display

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M University construction science sophomore Jordan Maywald won $50,000 on December 9 for his first place finish on the national TV show The Great Christmas Light Fight.

Maywald is the show’s youngest-ever winner, and his love for Christmas lighting started 15 years ago when helping his father put up some simple icicle lights.

By the age of nine, he had taken over the task and started collecting vintage decorations he meticulously paints by hand and brings to life.

Because “everything is bigger in Texas,” as he said in a show promo, Maywald also creates his own large-scale holiday decorations – including a 15-foot lighthouse, a giant snowman made from tractor tires, a life-size gingerbread house, a sleigh, reindeer, and more.

“This is crazy,” says Carter Oosterhouse, a show judge. “It’s really surprising that a 21-year-old could pull this together.”

Maywald used his construction science skills to help create some displays, speaking on the show about drafting out plans before building and using common construction materials like floor-stick tiles to create paths.

He spent four months putting it all together, going home each weekend to work on the large 120,000-light production. People drive from all over Texas to see the creation each year.

But the light display isn’t just made to be visually impressive – it’s meant to inspire giving.

Maywald collects donations from visitors for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. So far, he has raised more than $30,000 and funded six wishes for children with critical illnesses. This year he hopes to raise $20,000 and fund four wishes through donations, and is currently ten percent funded on his Make-A-Wish fundraising page.

Source: Texas A&M University College of Architecture