Texas A&M students living on campus must be tested for COVID-19 before January 22nd

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – All Texas A&M students living on campus for the spring 2021 semester must be tested for COVID-19 before January 22nd.

President Michael A. Young sent out the following release on Monday:

“Dear Aggie Students:

“As many of you undoubtedly feel, we are thrilled with the news of promising vaccines for COVID-19 and look forward to the new year and promise of all it will bring. The priority of vaccinations nationally and age of our students, however, means that the rollout of vaccines for the vast majority of our students will take well into 2021. Your active participation now and when you return at the beginning of the year is essential to not only help keep yourselves and others safe, but also to help our area hospitals meet demand this winter.

“Please review below the requirements for the spring semester if returning to campus:

At the start of the spring semester, Texas A&M University will require:

all students, regardless of whether you are taking classes face-to-face or remotely, to complete online COVID-19 Training and Certification no later than January 13. You must complete the training prior to arriving on campus. The training can be found through the Howdy portal.

all students residing in university housing on the College Station campus to test for COVID-19 prior to the end of the first week of classes, on or before January 22. Students may test remotely or participate in free COVID-19 testing on campus. Testing helps to better manage the initial surge of cases. There was an initial surge when students arrived in the fall and our public health experts advise that we can expect a similar surge in January. Testing helps the university better manage this surge by identifying and isolating cases (even those who are asymptomatic), which in turn enhances the health and wellbeing of the entire campus and the Bryan-College Station community, and helps us have a greater chance of finishing the spring semester with in-person activities. Instructions will be sent to these students.

all student employees (student workers, graduate assistants, etc.) working on Bryan-College Station campus/sites will be required to test for COVID-19 prior the start of the semester or returning to work. Instructions will be sent to student employees.

all students, faculty and staff returning from travel outside of the Brazos Valley should avoid contact with others to the greatest extent possible for 72 hours, always wear a mask, keep six feet from others and wash hands frequently.

“Note: Students living off campus are not being required to test at this time. However, we strongly encourage and ask them to do so, especially if attending in-person classes, visiting campus, accessing in-person campus resources and/or attending in-person student activities.

“Students at other campuses/sites beyond the College Station campus will receive guidance from site leadership regarding site-specific protocols.

“Specific details on this required training, certification, testing and other protocols will be sent in separate emails. Information will also be posted on the university’s COVID-19 website.

“We recognize that living under the many pandemic protocols is tiring. There is light ahead! With your vigilance throughout the break and into the new year, we can position ourselves for a healthier 2021.

“Thank you for working together and displaying respect and selfless service while promoting the health and safety of every member of our university and local communities.”

Source: Texas A&M University