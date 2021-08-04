Texas A&M Switches to Electric Buses

Texas A&M students are riding the state’s first university-operated electric buses on campus and throughout the local community.

Through their partnership with Brazos Transit District, Texas A&M Transportation Services was able to share in a $14 million Federal Transit Administration grant which allowed the university to purchase three electric buses, as well as 24 diesel buses to replace some of the fleet’s older vehicles.

Transportation Services Director Madeline Dillard said the grant covered 70 percent of the cost of the three electric buses; Texas A&M paid the remaining 30 percent from the University Advancement Fee, which funds campus transit.

The buses arrived on campus in mid-June and have been running routes since July 12, Dillard said, noting the team wanted to ensure the buses worked properly, begin gauging performance and train drivers before the fall semester begins.

She said electric buses are not only environmentally friendly, they are more cost efficient.

“Over time, it’s going to cost less to run an electric bus compared to diesel,” Dillard said. “It’s less expensive to run from a mechanical standpoint, there are no emissions and no fuel costs.”