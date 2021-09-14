Texas A&M Task Force 1 responds to Tropical Storm Nicholas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M University’s Task Force 1 (TX-TF1) has deployed and pre-positioned Water Rescue Squads, Overhead Support personnel, and helicopter rescue swimmers from Brownsville to Beaumont.

Teams were activated at the request of the Governor and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM). TX-TF1 Water Rescue Squads are positioned in the areas predicted to receive heavy rainfall and have the potential to experience flooding.







(Courtesy: Texas A&M Task Force 1)

TX-TF1 – along with State Response Partners from Texas Parks and Wildlife Dept (TPWD), the Texas Military Department (TMD), and TDEM – are working to support local and regional jurisdictions to help do the most good for the most people, in the least amount of time.

Source: Texas A&M Task Force 1